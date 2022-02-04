Fortune favours Westmeath in Kehoe cup success

Westmeath captured the Kehoe Cup with a 1-14 to 0-12 victory over Carlow at Dr Cullen Park, Carlow last Sunday, giving new manger, Joe Fortune the ideal start in his first season at the helm.

The Wexford man was by no means getting carried away with the success, though and clearly has bigger targets ahead of the start of the National Hurling League next weekend.

“Carlow go to Down next week and we are playing in TEG Cusack Park against Kerry. These are bigger challenges,” he said, shortly after Westmeath captain, Aaron Craig accepted the Kehoe Cup from proud Westmeath man, Pat Lynagh (Leinster Council PR and Marketing Chairman).