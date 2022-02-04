Comfortable for Town in Mullingar derby

Mullingar Celtic 0

Mullingar Town 4

There is nothing like a local derby with bragging rights and indeed putting one over on your noisy neighbours and possibly that above anything else drew a large crowd to Raithin, Grange for the Mullingar battle between one of the oldest amateur clubs in Ireland, Mull-ingar Town and one of the newest in Mullingar Celtic.

In bitterly cold conditions and at times driving rain it was the Town that proved why they are a couple of divisions higher in the League and indeed possibly have a little more experience who came out quite comfortable winners with the result rarely in doubt from half time.