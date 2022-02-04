Friday, February 4, 2022
Comfortable for Town in Mullingar derby

By Admin
Mullingar Celtic’s Ben Walsh tries to close down Paul Reid of Mullingar Town, in last Sunday’s Mullingar derby encounter, at Raithin, Grange.

Mullingar Celtic 0
Mullingar Town 4

There is nothing like a local derby with bragging rights and indeed putting one over on your noisy neighbours and possibly that above anything else drew a large crowd to Raithin, Grange for the Mullingar battle between one of the oldest amateur clubs in Ireland, Mull-ingar Town and one of the newest in Mullingar Celtic.

In bitterly cold conditions and at times driving rain it was the Town that proved why they are a couple of divisions higher in the League and indeed possibly have a little more experience who came out quite comfortable winners with the result rarely in doubt from half time.

