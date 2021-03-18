‘I have to leave, or I’ll die here’: Damp and mould forces local man to move out

“I’ve been trying to get this sorted out for three years, without getting anywhere. A year ago, I was told by the doctor I’d be dead in five years if I didn’t get out, so I finally gave up on it, on my son’s advice, and I’m leaving here, and moving in with my son, because I just can’t manage here.”

Such were the words of a 69 years old local pensioner, Patrick Markey last Friday when he contacted Topic, to thank us for previously trying to help him get rid of the serious dampness and musty conditions in the rooms of his apartment, close to the River Brosna and the Royal Canal in Mullingar.