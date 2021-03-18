Westmeath Bachelor Festival scheduled for June 2022

On what would have been the first anniversary of the original show, the Westmeath Bachelor Festival Committee announce the relaunch of The Westmeath Bachelor Competition, and its expansion to a planned three day festival for Mullingar and Westmeath.

The new dates are set for 2022, the June Bank Holiday weekend of 3rd-6th June 2022.

The new concept comes on the back of overwhelming support from the general public and local business for the original event. Since the postponement of last years competition, the committee have been inundated with messages of support and encouragement both publicly and privately and they would like to thank all who have supported them to date.