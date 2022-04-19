Incredible India! Local fashion designer explores all of what South Asian nation has to offer

Local fashion designer and businessman Derek Montgomery booked a trip to south India over two years ago and then the world shut down. Derek didn’t get to fulfil his travel plans, until last month, when it was all systems go again for the trip…

Derek once read a book called Think like a Monk by Jay Shetty and in the book, it detailed ashram life, yoga, meditation, prayer and living a good life. Having already practised yoga for some years, ashram life really appealed to Derek and after a little research, he booked his place at the Sivananda Ashram in Trivandum, Kerala in South India.

Despite a wobble of uncertainty and panic when his friend Claire dropped him to Dublin Airport, Derek left Ireland. Three flights and 26 hours later, he reached the Sivananda Ashram. It was quite late at night when Derek arrived but he was warmly welcomed to the ashram and was shown to his room, where he slept as much as he needed to.

He woke up at 7.30pm in the evening and after a quick shower, he made his way to evening prayer, Satsang. Derek told Topic: “As soon as I walked into that room, I knew I had made the right decision. A large room filled with people praying to music, beating drums, tambourines playing and people clapping, a room filled with energy. It was exactly how I dreamt it would be!”