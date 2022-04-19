40 great years: Garda Sergeant Pat McNicholas retires with two Scott Medals

By Paul O’Donovan

March 31 will always be a significant date for Pat McNicholas. It was on that day in 1982 that Pat McNicholas joined An Garda Síochána; on March 31, 1995 he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant; and on Thursday, March 31, 2022 he retired from An Garda Síochána, exactly 40 years to the day he joined the force.

There were many outstanding memories for Pat over those four decades, but the highlights were receiving two Scott Medals. Scott Medals are awarded for acts of bravery by An Garda Síochána. They are not handed out lightly, they are very hard earned.

In fact, Sgt Pat McNicholas is one of just three gardaí in the history of An Garda Síochána who have received two Scott Medals in their careers, yet it is something that Pat takes in his stride.