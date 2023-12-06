Indulge in Festive Afternoon Tea at the Johnstown Estate

Enjoy an elegant treat with Festive Afternoon Tea, €39 per person, at the Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath.

Featuring an original Georgian house surrounded by 120 acres of magnificent parkland, the Estate looks simply magical festooned with twinkling Christmas lights and decadent decorations, making for an idyllic venue for seasonal celebrations.

Available from now until 7 January, the Johnstown Estate’s Festive Afternoon Tea is a lavish affair, offering the perfect way to get together with family and friends. It’s served in the Atrium, a gorgeous airy space that has been transformed into a winter wonderland with open fires, a beautifully dressed tree and the most impressive gingerbread village.

Brimming with seasonally-inspired sweet and savoury delicacies that look almost too pretty to eat, expect favourites like roast turkey and baked ham on mini brioche buns and whisky cured salmon on wheaten bread while sweet treats include ginger cookies, Christmas fruit trifle and mini Christmas cupcakes, as well as freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and seasonal preserves.

Afternoon Tea is accompanied by a selection of JJ Darboven teas and freshly brewed coffee while a selection of wines and cocktails is available to order. Alternatively add some bubbles and opt for The Johnstown Estate Sparkling Afternoon Tea, served with Prosecco, €47 per person.

The Johnstown Estate also offers Children’s Afternoon Tea, €22 per child, up to twelve years, meaning generations can enjoy this memory-making experience together.

Festive Afternoon Tea is available from 12pm to 5pm daily until 7 January (advance booking is essential). For bookings, call 046 954 0000 or email reservations@thejohnstownestate.