Mother, 49, jailed for life for murder of children

A mother-of-four with no previous convictions was jailed for life last Thursday, 30 November after she pleaded guilty to murdering two of her children by setting fire to the car they were travelling in.

When asked by Mr Justice Paul McDermott if psychiatric reports had been sought in relation to “a particular course of action” prior to Lynn Eagar entering her guilty plea, the 49-year-old defendant’s barrister said he had been instructed “not to put anything of that nature before you.”

In a statement to the court, the father of Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2) told how money he had saved to build an extension on their home so the children could have their own room was instead spent on burying them.

“I am nothing now but an empty shell. There’s no purpose to life. I don’t belong anywhere. I am an outsider looking in,” he told the court.

The court heard that text messages sent by Eagar before she murdered her children showed a perception that it was in her interest and the interests of the children that, in her words, “they wouldn’t hurt any more”.

On Friday, 9 September 2022, Thelma Dennany (5) and her little brother Mikey Dennany (2) died after their mother Lynn Eagar set fire to the car in which they were sitting. Their mother was in the passenger seat and was pulled to safety by a passerby and suffered only “minimal burns”, the court heard.