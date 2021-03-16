Ireland’s first interactive energy showroom to open in Edenderry

Ireland’s first interactive energy showroom is opening at the old Rationel manufacturing plant on Francis Street in Edenderry, County Offaly.

It’s expected the 20,000 sq ft facility, created by Green Harbour, will create 30 to 35 new jobs over the next year. 

Home and business owners will be given an opportunity to interact with a large array of energy saving technology and systems, including a working solar pv unit, live heat pumps, boilers, radiators, underfloor heating and heating control systems.

