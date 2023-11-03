Joan calls it a day after 23 years By Ciaran Brennan 3 November 2023 Joan Carey outside her shop in Killucan After 23 years in business, Joan Carey of Carey’s XL Shop in Killucan pulled the shutters down for the final time last Sunday, 29 October. TagsJoan CareyKillucanNews Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleWestmeath GAA fundraiser ‘Quid Game’ a winner on several levels You may have missed... Coláiste Mhuire’s STEM team ‘on a high’ following recent successes 2 November 2023 Victory by the Foyle: Success for Mullingar choir at Derry festival 1 November 2023 Seven GSOC cases open against Westmeath Gardaí 1 November 2023 Polish citizens contributing 3.3% towards Mullingar population 1 November 2023 Magical memories: New book chronicles Mullingar’s hosting of Fleadh 1 November 2023 Happy Hollow-ing: Mullingar chef’s pumpkins appear on Late Late Show 1 November 2023