John Donoghue wins gold medal at World Boxing Championships

By Paul O’Donovan

Mullingar boxer John Donoghue was crowned World Champion when he won a gold medal at the Junior World Boxing Championships held in Armenia on Sunday afternoon last.

Donoghue, a member of the Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar, won gold in the 63kg Light Welterweight division when he defeated Khikmatillo Ulmasov from Uzbekistan in the gold medal bout.

Donoghue won on a 4-1 split decision after a powerful display of boxing which impressed all the judges.

Donoghue, who is just 15 years of age, and eligible to box in the World Junior Championships again next year, was over the moon when the referee raised his arm as he was announced the winner.

It was a very proud moment for Donoghue when he received his gold medal and he stood on the podium as the Irish National Anthem, Amhrán na bhFiann was played.

This was a fantastic achievement for Donoghue, a student of Mullingar Community College.

Donoghue was expected to arrive back in Dublin Airport on Tuesday morning, 5 December at 11am and it is hoped he will visit Olympic Boxing Club in Mullingar on Wednesday evening, 6 December, where he is expected to receive a hero’s welcome.

Johnny Joyce, Head Coach at Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar was understandably delighted with John Donoghue’s success.

Joyce said, “I am delighted for John. He fully deserves this gold medal at these World Championships. He has worked so hard to get to this stage. We are all extremely proud of John in Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar. He has done himself, and his family and his boxing club and everyone in the town of Mullingar very, very proud.”

Ironically Donoghue almost didn’t get the chance to fight for the gold medal due to politics but thankfully some last minute negotiations saw Donoghue allowed to fight and he then went all the way -winning the gold medal and becoming World Junior Champion.