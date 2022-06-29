Wilson’s Hospital student flying to Abu Dhabi for Junk Kouture finals

By Claire Corrigan

Clodagh Ramsey, a 14-year-old student at Wilson’s Hospital, is all set to fly out to the Junk Kouture finals in Abu Dhabi along with nine designs.

“This journey has been a whole rollercoaster for me. I’ve had such a great time and there’s been ups and downs but in the end it all work out. Now I have to make sure my dress stays alive,” said Clodagh who was one of a number of students who featured on RTÉ2’s Junk Kouture: Behind the Scenes.

The rollercoaster continued for Clodagh when she learned last week that the finals in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for June 24, were to be delayed because of Covid-19 fears – but she can keep her bags packed because the organisers are hoping to re-schedule the event for later this year.

The RTÉ2 documentary followed talented teens who were hoping to win big at the show which would see them part take in the world final, with two of the designers on the selected – including Clodagh.