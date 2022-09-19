Lewis Capaldi on Mullingar visit: ‘It was Fleadh-tastic!’

Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish superstar and pal of Niall Horan, spoke very highly about last month’s Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann during a recent interview with Today FM.

He made the trip to Mullingar alongside Niall for a surprise visit on the Saturday of the festival. The pair were seen calling in to a few local businesses, eating chicken fillet rolls before stopping for a pint of Guinness in Clarke’s Bar.

“I had never heard of a Fleadh before but listen, it was bloody Fleadh-tastic. That can be the slogan for next year,” he told radio host, Pamela Joyce.