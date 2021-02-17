“Light at the end of the tunnel,” says local immunology Professor

By Claire Corrigan

Trinity College Immunology Professor Kingston Mills spoke positively this week regarding his belief that the country will be in a much better position come June.

“There is absolutely, for certain, light at the end of the tunnel – I think people just need to be a little bit patient.

We are going in the right direction and I would be optimistic that, by the Summer, we’ll be out of the worst of this in terms of having vaccinated a significant number of people and the number of cases will be lower. While it is very difficult to predict the way things will be go, I would be optimistic that we would be in an awful lot better place come June.”