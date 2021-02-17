“Light at the end of the tunnel,” says local immunology Professor

Getting children back to school "has to be the number one priority"

By Admin
Professor Kingston Mills. Photo still: The Tonight Show/Virgin Media Television.

Trinity College Immunology Professor Kingston Mills spoke positively this week regarding his belief that the country will be in a much better position come June.

“There is absolutely, for certain, light at the end of the tunnel – I think people just need to be a little bit patient.

We are going in the right direction and I would be optimistic that, by the Summer, we’ll be out of the worst of this in terms of having vaccinated a significant number of people and the number of cases will be lower. While it is very difficult to predict the way things will be go, I would be optimistic that we would be in an awful lot better place come June.”

