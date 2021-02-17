Online talk on Westmeath Bronze Age burials

Archaeologist Colm Flynn will give an online talk on an important excavation that took place during the ongoing realignment of the N52 between Mullingar and Devlin.

Colm is a professional archaeologist with over 50 excavations to his credit and has published widely on Archaeological themes

The talk takes place on Wednesday, 17 February at 8pm on the Zoom platform. The link can be found on the website WHAHS.IE and is free to view. All are welcome to participate.

Colm’s talk will outline the excavation of an early Bronze Age cist burial at Tevrin, Co. Westmeath, that was excavated in August 2019 during works for the N52 Cloghan to Billistown Phase 2 Road Project.

The excavation and analysis was undertaken by a team of archaeologists on behalf of the main contractors, Fox Contracts and Engineering Ltd, for Westmeath County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The cist contained a complete human skeleton and a ceramic bowl. The excavation and analysis that followed has allowed us to examine the burial practices of the inhabitants of Westmeath over 4000 years ago. Modern science and technology have enabled our analysis of the human skeleton and ceramic bowl and provided glimpses into life in this area at the time.