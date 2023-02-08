Little Picassos in the making: classes for local infants proving very popular

Young artists from Mullingar and beyond have been busy creating their artistic masterpieces at a new mother-and-baby art class in Mullingar.

Kalla Lynch is the co-ordinator at Messy Monkeys Mullingar which takes place at Mullingar Arts Centre every Thursday morning. Classes got underway last year, when Kalla was on maternity leave and spotted a gap in the market for art classes for infants.

“I have two young children of my own, who are really into art, like myself. They’re wasn’t anything like Messy Monkeys in Mullingar, so I decided to give it ago,” Kalla said.