Mag’s Backyard Barbers is back

It Takes a Special Kind of Person to be a Barber

One of the things Mags missed the most when she was not working as a Barber, was chatting to people, meeting people and working with people.

She acknowledges that being a Barber is not for everyone but it is something she seems to have eased into without effort. “I absolutely love my job,” Mags tells us and goes on to say how happy she feels knowing she will soon be back doing what she loves most. “I know it’s energy intensive and you have to put in a lot of effort to make sure clients are comfortable and relaxed but that usually only takes a few minutes and once that happens, you become a sort of therapist; people just start talking about all sorts of things and many apologise for rambling on and on when my work with them is finished,” Mags laughs, adding “But I love it and I couldn’t see myself doing any other job in the world and it’s great that I get to be there for Mia as well as do my own thing.”