By Síofra Grant

Lidl is set to invest €75 million in its new regional distribution centre soon to be constructed at Lough Sheever Park, Mullingar, creating at least 1,200 construction jobs during the development stage of the project.

There will also be permanent jobs due to the expansion of the firm’s existing regional centre in the town.

Mr. John Paul Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland and Lidl Northern Ireland, said that his company was very pleased to welcome contractors on site to begin the work.