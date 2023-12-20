Millie Walsh spreads Christmas cheer to the nation

In what amounted to feel good radio just in time for Christmas, one of Mullingar’s most famous sons – Millie Walsh – had the attention of the nation last Thursday afternoon, when he took to airwaves.

The owner of Maxol Dublin Bridge virtually took over the final ten minutes of last Thursday’s Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, where he spoke everything from business to family.

His participation on the show was prompted by caller Mary Cahill, who phoned in as part of a call-out by Joe Duffy for local heroes in Ireland.

“Without the customers you wouldn’t have business,” said Millie as he took to the airwaves. To the astonishment of host Joe Duffy, Millie then proceeded in describing his typical day at his place of work. “I open at 6.30 in the morning, I go home at 6.30 at night. I’m back at 10.30, we close at 11.30 and I go down the road on a bicycle at 12.30 and I’m drinking a bottle of Guinness going to bed at 12.50! You can’t beat that, Joe!”