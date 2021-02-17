Mullingar company wins overall title at Enterprise awards

There was great excitement in Mullingar last Thursday night when Mullingar business Bevcraft Group, were announced as the overall winners of this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Mobile craft canning company, Bevcraft, who are headquartered at Mullingar Business Park, took home the top prize at the prestigious event after facing stiff competition from 30 finalists nationwide. Established in 2016 by friends Ciaran Gorman and Darren Fenton the company has gone from strength to strength.

They now work with over 250 brands to can their produce using their mobile canning technology. They are operating across 5 European countries and in 2021 aim to handle over 50 million cans.