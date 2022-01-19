Mullingar Credit Union now has close to 58,000 members

Although the Directors had hoped to return to an “in person” Annual General Meeting of Mullingar Credit Union in this year, unfortunately, because of the current health situation, the AGM will be held virtually once again by video conference, on Wednesday of next week, 26 January at 7pm.

Members are asked to note that registration for participation will close on Sunday next, 23 January at 5pm. Members are encouraged to participate, and should visit the Credit Union website and fill out the registration form details, with a valid email address required. (Details are on page 1 of the Annual Report supplied to members).

In his annual report, the outgoing Chairperson, Paul Isdell – who is stepping down after four years from the role, after this year’s AGM – said that despite the challenges and uncertainties caused by the pandemic, their Credit Union remains in a strong financial position, with almost 58,000 members and opening 2,169 new accounts during the financial year.

Though conscious of the uncertainties caused by Covid-19 and the impact this may have on members’ lives, they are confident the sound financial position of the Credit Union will be maintained.