Mullingar is on the move say Pride of Place judges

By Claire Corrigan

Mullingar Tidy Towns is one of Westmeath’s three representatives in this year’s Pride of Place competition competition, along with Grange in the housing estate category and Clonmellon.

The voluntary group will represent Westmeath in the category for populations of more than 5,000.

Pride of Place judges Declan Nelson and Peter Hynes, who were taken on a tour of the town on Friday, were extremely positive regarding their impressions of the town, with Declan saying “it’s been fabulous and we’ve been very very impressed with the whole community spirit.

“It’s palpable and noticeable in so many aspects of life here in Mullingar – obviously everyone here pulls together. All the agencies, both statutory and voluntary, seem to be working very well together and there is a very positive vibe in the town. That would be my feeling,” Declan concluded.