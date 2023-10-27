Mullingar voluntary groups recognised at civic reception

On Thursday, 19 October The Municipal District of Mullingar Kinnegad of Westmeath County Council presented an address of recognition to Grange Housing Estate, Mullingar Tidy Towns and Mullingar Harriers Athletes at a ceremony held in the Atrium, Áras An Chontae, Mullingar.

Grange Housing Estate were being recognised for winning the ‘Best Housing Estate’ Award in the Pride of Place Community Awards 2022; Mullingar Tidy Towns for winning gold in the Category 5 Pride of Place Community Awards in 2022; and Mullingar Harriers Athletes on their achievements in representing their club and country at international level in Athletics.