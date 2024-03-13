Mullingar’s MËRO ‘living the dream’

By Lorraine Murphy

Returning home following a gruelling tour is always a joy for big music stars, and it is no different for music producer/ DJ MËRO. However, not many were studying for their leaving Cert this time last year while three of the music industry’s top labels – Sony, Warner Music and Universal fought to sign them. Mullingar’s MËRO, aka Ben Meredith (19), is a past pupil of St Colman’s NS and Coláiste Mhuire.

“Three years ago, all of this was just a dream,” he said. “Me and my friend were making rap music – I had a good set-up and he showed me the basics. Over time, I started making different kinds of music and found myself listening to house and dance music all the time. I learned loads with the rap so I transferred over and caught on really fast. Then, I made a new channel called MËRO which completely took off and I got the record deal within a year of that.”