Mulrooney excited to play with childhood heroines

Rising Offaly camogie star Emma Mulrooney says it’s a dream come true to play alongside some of her childhood heroines.

The young Kilcormac/ Killoughey forward admits she has to pinch herself every time she goes to train with the likes of Michaela Morkan, Arlene Watkins, Orla Kirwan and Siobhan Flannery, who she cheered on to All-Ireland intermediate glory as a seven-year-old in 2010.

“I was in awe of them when I was first called up to the county senior panel last year,” the now 18-year-old said.

“I remember being on the pitch in Croke Park after Offaly won the All-Ireland intermediate final and getting my jersey signed by some of those girls. I looked up to all the players on that team, especially Michaela Morkan, and still look up to them. I would never have thought I’d end up playing on the same team as them. It’s a surreal, but enjoyable experience.”