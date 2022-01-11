New Year, New You!

The New Year is typically a time when many of us evaluate our life choices. New Year’s resolutions are made, important lifestyle changes are incorporated into daily routines (for a few weeks anyhow), diaries are bought and, more often than not, left unfilled.

Perhaps now is the year to stop procrastinating, stick to your plans – buy that diary, allocate “you” time every day. There are so many small adjustments we can all make to our lifestyles to make us feel good about ourselves; we just need to focus and be committed that we will see our plans through to the end of this year at least. Start with one small change and if you feel like you’ve got the hang of it, pick up another. There’s no limit to how many positive changes you can make in life, but you have to start somewhere!

With so many services locally available, it has never been easier to make a new year resolution and keep with it. The groups below that are offering their services believe that they can help you attain the goals that you set your mind to.

Énergie Fitness Mullingar

Énergie Fitness Mullingar is now open in Lakepoint Retail Park. Énergie Fitness is a low cost top of the range facility that offers great value for only €29.99 a month with no contracts, you can control your membership all online. Join online now @ www.energiefitness.com/mullingar or simply drop in for a tour and meet one of our friendly team members.

Our members come in all shapes and sizes, from all walks of life and all feel part of the club. We don’t judge! So whether you’re a newbie, experienced, a fitness guru, a heavy lifter, or you’re still figuring it out, you’ll find people just like you at énergie Fitness. Plus, you’ll get access to everything you’d expect from a boutique gym for less – like top notch equipment, switched on smart technology, loads of classes and a community feel that’s as supportive as you want it to be.

Our gyms are energetic, fun and inclusive spaces where you feel like you belong, and they’re designed to inspire you in whatever you want to do – that’s where our digital wellbeing platform, énergie Online, is no different. As an énergie Fitness member you will have direct access to the very best in live 2-way, interactive zoom classes, 100’s of on demand workouts, tasty recipe inspiration, fitness, nutrition and wellbeing webinars and podcasts as well as exclusive offers and discount codes across a variety of partner brands.

So whether you’re looking to maintain physical fitness, support a positive and healthy mindset or even just access some yummy recipes and insightful blogs, we’ve got a bit of something for everyone.

Nuts & Grains

Christmas and New Year have come and gone and most of us have probably done it again – we’ve likely been eating foods that are laden down with sugar and additives and consuming more alcohol or fizzy drinks than we would throughout the rest of the year. We feel sluggish and stare at our post-Christmas bulge wondering how it got there!

The thought of a detox crosses our minds but we rarely let that thought go any further.

We need a quick fix in order to get started with feeling good and healthy; there’s only one thing for it – visit Nuts & Grains in Chapterhouse, Friars Mill Rd, Mullingar to help you create the “new you”. Call in for a chat to see how they can support you (and your digestive system) in making the small changes to help you achieve your long term health goals. You can also visit their website nutsandgrains.ie or telephone them on 044-9345988 for more information.

James Maguire & Sons Family Butchers

While fitness is a key component in sculpting that “new you”, so too is diet. James Maguire & Sons Family Butchers at Millmount Shopping Centre, Mullingar can help you kickstart your weekly meal planning with their mouth-watering range of locally-sourced meats. Established in September 1999, James Maguire & Sons Family Butchers have everything you need for a lean and healthy diet as well as a good intake of protein.

Central to this is their Healthy Eating Bundle Deal for just €20. Included in the great price is 454g sirloin steak, 10 turkey burgers, 4 chicken fillets and a dozen eggs. Pre-order your meat by calling 044 9344836 or texting 087 2967565. You’re body will thank you for shopping at James Maguire & Sons Family Butchers!

New Forest Estate Golf Club

If you’re thinking of picking up the golf club again after a few months or years of letting it fall by the wayside, New Forest Estate, located near Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath, has a range of membership options to get you back on the course and refining your skill and swing.

The course is playable all year round from tee to green and New Forest also has driving range facilities available to practise on when you might not be able to commit to the full course. Recognised as one of the great Irish parkland courses, the dry land on which the course is located, along with the constant investment in maintaining it, provides every member with a golf course that is playable throughout every season.

New Forest Estate also offer lessons to budding or returning golfers to ensure that you’re getting the most out of your game.

For more details on the membership options, fees, lessons, societies, upcoming competitions, facilities and services on offer at New Forest Estate, contact them on 044-9221100, email info@newforest.ie, or visit NewForest.ie.

Slimming World

With every new year comes resolutions. Whilst this year for everyone the aim is to see the back of current global pandemic, one of the other most common January goals is to lose weight. Now more than ever people are unhappy with their weight. As a result of COVID-19, the stress, the fear and the isolation people have endured over the last two years has lead many to comfort eating, having more takeaways and drinking more alcohol and for many the pounds have piled on.

If you’re looking to kick-start your 2022 and taste the freedom, Slimming World, Enfield can make your New Year weight-loss resolutions a reality – and all without giving up your favourite foods! The Enfield Slimming World group is held every Wednesday at 9.30am, 11.00am, 5.30pm and 7pm at The Hamlet Court Hotel, Johnstownbridge. To further information please contact Gillian Fitzsimons on 0871690950.

Pauline Curley Fitness

Another year and another chance to start together and invest in your health and make lifestyle changes for good! Get fit, stay fit, shake off your old habits with Pauline Curley Fitness.

Step into 2022 with Pauline! Don’t count your days let the days count. With Pauline’s professionalism, knowledge and experience, there is no better coach to get you into shape, to guide and motivate you to finally reach your goals. Whether you are a complete beginner who has never done any exercise, or someone who has gone off track of late especially with the Covid-19 disrupting all our lives, Pauling has something to suit and will offer plenty of guidance, support and reassurance.

Whatever your specific goals, there will be plenty of fun along the way. She caters for all over 16s. Pauline believes fitness is for everyone and should be fun. Her running group re-commenced on Wednesday, 5 January at 5:45pm-6:45pm at Tullamore Harriers, with an aim to get people jogging, running, increasing their fitness, endurance and building their confidence.

Indoor Strength & Conditioning Classed start on Wednesday, 12 January at 7pm at Tullamore Harriers. Her classes focus on core strength, flexibility, weight training and cardio including boxercise, aerobics, spin and step workouts to get you on the right track in 2022 to reach those goals.

Whelehans Pharmacy

We all know the importance of antigen tests in staying healthy and Covid free. However, when testing it’s important to use antigen tests with a CE mark meaning it conforms to EU safety standards and performance.

Why and when do antigen tests?

Antigen tests are an extra measure to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Do antigen tests regularly if in high-risk environments such as crowded places. Do 2 tests each week with 3 days between each test. Antigen testing is more accurate if you leave a few days between each test as it takes time for the virus to show up after exposure.

Boson Antigen Tests

BOSON antigen tests are €5.99 each or on offer of 3 for 2 with further price reductions for bigger quantities from Whelehans Pharmacies.

Boson Antigen Tests from Whelehans Pharmacies, log on www.whelehans.net or dial 04493 34591 (Pearse St) or 04493 10266 (Clonmore). Email queries to info@whelehans.ie.

Wholesome Kitchen

If you haven’t already done so, we highly recommend you drop in or order from Wholesome Kitchen – today (telephone 044 933 9975). Visit their wholesomekitchen.ie for a sneak peak of what you are in for. Their menu has something for everyone’s taste buds.

Edenderry Swimming Pool

A new year could mean it’s time to explore a whole new method of looking after yourself with ‘water wellness’. Edenderry Swimming Pool is delighted to offer warm and welcoming environment to support people in their pursuits, hobbies, and activities. ‘Water wellness’ is a workout incorporating a range of motions, gentle stretching, and building muscular strength. It also includes some low intensity cardio.

Classes are designed to improve physical and mental well-being, and are perfect for those suffering from general, traumatic, or work-related injuries such as low back pain or chronic pain, spinal injuries, joint replacements, muscle, joint or bone problems, osteoporosis, poor self esteem or depression, sensory disorders, multiple sclerosis, arthritis, and much more.

‘Water wellness’ adds a different aspect to normal exercises as it adds a component of water resistance and buoyancy. Moving your body through the water creates resistance which activates muscle groups that may not normally be exercised. Keep fit, feel good, and look great with Edenderry Swimming Pool this coming year.

For more information on Edenderry Swimming Pool, its facilities and services including hydro therapy and water wellness, pop into St Conleth’s Road, Edenderry, call 046- 9731294, or visit edenderryswimmingpool.ie.