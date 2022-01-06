Picture Perfect: Work of local photographer to feature in calendar

The work of of one Mullingar-based photographer is set to appear in tens of thousands of households throughout Ireland in the coming twelve months, following a selection for one of his images to be included in the 2022 Irish Independent calendar.

The striking photo by Matt Nolan from Ballagh captures an Ireland of days gone by, and shows bachelor farmer John Conroy in the traditional kitchen of his home in the small Gaeltacht area of Ráth Chairn, near Athboy, Co. Meath.

In the photo, John can be seen standing before a range, surrounded by icons of a different Ireland, including a picture of a long-departed Pope, an old radio and some old black and white family photos on the wall.

Irish Independent editor Cormac Bourke said the photography competition was a success, attracting a huge number of high-quality entrants.

“We were extremely impressed by the quality and the great range of photos submitted, which showed our readers have a keen and discerning eye when it comes to viewing the world around them,” he said.

Head of visuals at Mediahuis Ireland, David Conachy, said Mr Nolan, from Ballagh, Mullingar, was a worthy winner, demonstrating his great interest and skill in documenting “history in the making”.

“His picture of his friend in his home environment captures a forgotten Ireland. He shares the talents of a press photographer with this evocative photo that captures a moment in time,” he said.

Matt said he was delighted to win the competition, however it was bittersweet as his friend John Conroy has passed away.

“I would love him to have been able to see this because he would have enjoyed the fuss over his photograph,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I am very upset about that because he would be very proud. His house stands empty now.”

The calendar will be free for readers inside the Irish Independent on Saturday, 8 January.