Proposal to name Mullingar road after Joe Dolan

By Diarmuid Sherry

Joe Dolan, one of Mullingar’s most famous musical exports, may have a road named in his honour in the centre of the town. Cllr Michael Dollard brought a motion to the Mullingar/Kinnegad District meeting on Monday, 12 February to name the road between Jail Hill and Blackhall after the ‘Good Looking Woman’ crooner. District council members passed the motion unanimously and the district will commence a non-statutory consultation process to name this road.

Joe Dolan had seven number one records in Ireland from the mid-sixties until the late nineties. His first chart topper was ‘Pretty Brown Eyes’ with The Drifters in 1966 and they followed that a year later with another number one hit called ‘The House with the Whitewashed Gable.’