Rare Opportunity Emerges on Ashe Road

Butlers

Ashe Road

Mullingar

Co. Westmeath

N91Y57T

Restaurant / Bar / Hotel / 4-Bedroom Residence

Price on Application

A unique opportunity awaits potential buyers on Ashe Road as a two-storey over basement Landmark Residential Public House and Off-licence, along with a private four-bedroom impeccably designed residence, hits the market.

The location is ideally situated close to bustling residential estates and a major shopping centre; this property enjoys high foot traffic and excellent visibility.

Key Features include a modern Bar and Games Room, a thriving Off-Licence with independent access, private parking, and a four-bedroom residence with a private landscaped roof garden. The premises are fully alarmed with updated CCTV systems and Phase 3 Electricity installed.

The property is conveniently located within walking distance of the town centre, schools, and amenities.

The sale includes fixtures and fittings, including all necessary equipment for the Bar and Off-Licence, flooring, fitted wardrobes, and selected window treatments for the residence.

The property is offered for sale as Freehold, with viewing strictly by private appointment. Price is available upon application, with Certified Turnover Figures available to Principals only.

Property Dimensions:

•Public House: Total Area – 2,162ft2

•Off-Licence: Total Area – 592ft2

•Residential Area: Total Area – 2,099ft2