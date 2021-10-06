Thursday, October 7, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

‘Remembering Maura’: 5km Walk or Run takes place on 30 October

By Admin
The late Maura Clarke.

A 5k walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Pancreatic Cancer Research is set to take place in Castletown Geoghegan on Saturday, 30 October.

Maura Clarke passed away from pancreatic cancer on the 19 October 2019. Her family and friends are now holding a walk in light of the fantastic care she received throughout her illness in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Pancreatic Cancer Research.

The 5km Walk or Run will take place on Saturday, 30 October between 9:00am and 12:00noon starting at Castletown Hall.

Please come along and support on the day or donate here.

The Clarke family would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support over the past two years.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleMullingar Community Police available to help the people of Mullingar
Next articleMullingar fly The Purple Flag for the third time

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers 2021