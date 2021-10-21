Ryan’s Pharmacy, Edenderry – Serving the community since 1996

Many of our readers will have visited a Ryan’s Pharmacy at some stage without realising that the Ryan pharmacies are run by a very passionate, hands on, young, active working pharmacist named Shane Ryan.

The Beginning

After qualifying from Trinity College, Shane, from Ferbane, Co. Offaly started what can now be described as his ‘pharmacy business empire’ in 1996 in Rathangan, where he still practices.

Within the year, Shane took over Burke’s pharmacy in Edenderry, which was run by a well -known man, Liam Burke. Shane’s passion for his profession led him to set up another pharmacy in Derrinturn in 2001, followed by pharmacies in Rhode and Daingean a few years later. He recruited loyal dedicated staff in each pharmacy which allowed him to continue to work as a pharmacist himself as well as manage all other pharmacies, with the help of his great staff.

As the years passed, it became apparent to staff and customers that Shane Ryan worked to very high standards and his pharmacies were proving to be a true success story as a result.

For this reason, Shane knew to build on his own name, hence the reason why Ryan’s Pharmacy is just one pharmacy under five roofs and is not affiliated to any franchise. Shane feels this key factor offers customers a personalised comfort level that they don’t get with large pharmacy chains.

The Present

The level of service and customer care offered to this day in every one of Ryan’s pharmacies are second to none.

Shane continuously moves with the times and has renovated and refurbished every single one of his pharmacies, ensuring that the buildings and interiors are maintained at the high standard that the industry requires, as well as providing a welcoming space for customers and staff.

Ryan’s are the first pharmacy in Ireland to be affiliated with the Design and Craft Council of Ireland, supporting Irish crafts by selling Irish products in store. They have won the 2008 Pharmacy of the Year award and in 2019 they were winners of the Small Firms National Awards for Service.

Business has changed quite a bit over the years for the company, mainly through regulations within the industry and the Exchequer and the need to be constantly evolving without losing the personal touch that Ryan’s pharmacies provide.

Shane explains that they have been through a boom, a recession and Covid and he is delighted to have survived it all, recognising that he could not have kept the business afloat had it not been for the dedication and hard work of the great team he has behind him.

The Importance of the Local Community

Shane is well aware of the benefits of being an integral part of local communities throughout the county.

He is also proud to be in a position to employ locally and provide a sense of security for staff, explaining that running a business is not just about profit but about ensuring the welfare of staff is looked after.

He is heavily involved with many GAA Clubs and associations throughout Offaly and is also involved in the Lions Club as well as continuing to serve on various education panels. The company regularly sponsor events and donate where they can to the local community.

As Shane beautifully explained, “we are part of people’s lives, literally from the cradle to the grave, and they are part of ours, so it’s only right that we support those in our community in the same way they support us through their lifetime”.

The Future

Shane tells us he has no major plans in mind for the future except to continue working, maintaining the high standard of care and attention every visitor to Ryan’s pharmacies receives. While every day offers space for reflection and constant appraising, Shane is content with what he and his team have achieved to date and is hopeful this will last for another 25 years, and beyond.

A Word Of Thanks

At this point, Shane would like to give a mention of thanks to his loyal customers in all areas and to all his staff, past and present. In particular, he expresses his thanks to Paul Conroy – Store Manager in Edenderry for over 20 years, Barry Dunlevy – Pharmacy Manager in Derrinturin, Alison Loughrey – Pharmacy Manager in Rhode, Roz McElwee – Pharmacist in Rathangan, Justin Daly – Pharmacy Manager in Daingean and Kathleen Hanlon, Pharmacist Edenderry. Thanks is also extended to Clodagh Conlon, for all her work in the background for over 15 years, as well as special thanks to Orla Kelly – Sales Operations Manager, Sarah Donnelly – Buyer, who is responsible for all the fabulous gifts and homewares customers love. Floor Managers, Carol Byrne, Susan Leavy and Iwona Wozniak as well as Sean O’Donoghue our delivery driver! Shane would like to acknowledge and thank Olivia Hyland in Rhode and Caroline Carbury in Derrinturn who recently celebrated 20 years working with Shane.

