‘Schools must resemble life’ says local Principal

A third of Irish teens go to single-sex schools but new research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) shows most would rather be in co-ed schools. Approximately 33% of students in single-sex schools said they would “strongly prefer” their school to be mixed-gender. 30% said they would “prefer” it to be. 61% said they would prefer if most or all schools in the education system were co-ed. 5% said they would prefer mostly or all single-sex schools. The ESRI report found 86% of girls felt co-ed schools had a positive influence on their development compared with 77% of boys.

2,200 students in 21 secondary schools were surveyed in the research. Interviews were conducted with teachers, school leaders and a range of national stakeholders. Focus groups with students were also carried out.