By Ciaran Brennan

Shock and sadness has engulfed the Midlands and horse racing world since the death of Kilbeggan racecourse manager Paddy Dunnican was announced last Saturday, 6 April. He was 61. Tributes have flooded in for the beloved race course manger – affectionately known as “Mr Kilbeggan Races” – from all corners of the horse racing sector and further afield.

Local GAA club Kilbeggan Shamrocks saluted Mr Duncian on social media: