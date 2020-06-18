Splendid three bedroom bungalow with keen price tag

House-hunters you have been warned! This splendid three bedroom bungalow at Ballynacarrow, Rathconrath is a house you must see! Located in a rural location, yet only 10 minutes from Mullingar town, with an exceptionally keen asking price of €229K, this home will not stay on the market for long.

Sitting on 0.75 acres of lush lawns, the potential home owner will have a home in walk in condition. Ideal for a young or growing family, the property has three large sized bedrooms, kitchen/dining area, utility, bathroom and a good sized lounge.

With brightly painted colours throughout and ample sized windows, each room is light and airy while the garden to the rear of the home would easily facilitate a GAA training session!

As well as the exquisite garden with this home, there is a dual heating system, full alarm system, PVC double glazing and is wheelchair accessible throughout. With the exception of putting your own mark on the interior design of this home, there really is little or no work involved in having this home ready for move in day.

They say the kitchen is at the heart of home and with the space and storage in this kitchen, that certainly is the case. Relaxation will be effortless inside, while outside a splendid patio area will be ideal for barbecuing and outdoor entertainment. Double doors lead to the exterior and the modern interior includes tiled walls and floors, numerous fitted units, large american style fridge freezer, oven, hob, fan, dresser and TV point.

The property comes with it’s own private well and the outside render is maintenance free for minimum aftercare. With the C2 BER Rating, heating bills should be low and the attic in this superb home is also ready for conversion offering extra living space if required.

Brought to the market by CML auctioneers viewing is highly recommended. You can see for yourself the full extent of what’s on offer or to arrange a viewing contact Eileen on 044 933 9933.