Club Focus: Cullion still pushing hard for that elusive senior hurling breakthrough

The Cullion Hurling Club, located on the outskirts of Mullingar, has a proud tradition dating back to the late 1940s and the community it serves benefits greatly from a strong, passionate organisation.

Now plying their trade at premier level, the club is hoping to one day realise the dreams and aspirations of many fantastic people down through the years and eventually make the ultimate breakthrough by winning a Westmeath senior title.

Certainly the current crop of players have shown great potential in recent years as evidenced by their victory over Raharney in last year’s Westmeath Intermediate Hurling Championship and their subsequent run in the Leinster Junior Championship, which took them all the way to the final.

Building on that terrific run is the challenge when sporting action returns.

There has always been a great tradition of hurling in the Cullion area and the origins stretch back to the 1890s, not long after the GAA itself was formed in 1884.

While emigration threatened to extinguish the light at one stage, it still shines brightly to this day and they have enjoyed many memorable and proud moments over the decades, with hurling playing a pivotal role in local people’s lives.