Thursday, December 2, 2021
St Vincent de Paul, Edenderry is expecting a rise in requests for help

By Admin

This year, the annual St Vincent de Paul Church Gate Collection will take place in Edenderry on 11 and 12 December.

The National Office in Dublin has said that the Society has received more calls for help this year than ever.

Recent research has shown, that due to the pandemic, a significant proportion of families and individuals in Irish society are facing a variety of financial pressures.

These include loss of income, increased household expenses on basics, falling into arrears with bills and being forced to cut back on essentials like food, heating and electricity.

