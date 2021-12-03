Ballybryan Farm – Over 25 years in business!

Ballybryan Farm located in Rhode, Co. Offaly is a family run business. Gerard and Paula Lalor have operated their mixed enterprise farm since 1982. They specialise in growing cereal crops (wheat, oats, and spring beans), the growing of Irish Heritage Apple varieties in their orchard, keep sheep, and raise bronze turkeys.

After starting out with just 50 Turkeys, they now raise around 650 birds every year. In order to provide a natural and healthy source of food for the Turkeys, Ger and Paula decided to grow an orchard which proved successful and with more apples than the Turkeys could eat, Ger and Paula started juicing the excess apples.

Ballybryan Farm produces 100% Pure Pressed Apple Juice, from a blend of 20 varieties of Irish Heritage Apples grown in the Ballybryan orchard. The orchard was planted in 2010 with a view to saving the old Irish apple varieties from extinction, while promoting their delicious taste and versatility. The apples are picked by hand in September, and the windfalls are happily eaten by Ballybryan Farm’s turkeys who graze freely all day under the trees. The pure apple juice produced has no added colouring, preservatives or additives and is high in Vitamin C.

People travel from all over Ireland to buy their special Christmas Turkey from Ballybryan Farm. They have built up a steady base of highly satisfied repeat customers, who maintain that Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without the annual trip to the farm to collect their ‘old fashioned taste of Christmas’ – a perfectly finished Bronze Turkey.

For more information you can visit Ballybryan’s Farm website here or if you’d prefer, give Gerard and Paula a buzz on (046) 973 7021 / 086 290 9759 or drop them an E-mail: lalor20@yahoo.com

Place an order for your Christmas Turkey today and eliminate the stress of Christmas Dinner. And why not wash it down with a glass of Ballybryan Apple juice? We hear they go quite well together! Availability is limited so early booking is advised.