Call for 100% rates reduction for town improvements

The Mullingar Chamber of Commerce has made submissions as part of public consultations on the Draft Development Contribution Scheme for the county, with the Council planning for €50m of infrastructure in the coming five years, partially funded by Development levies.

In its 8-page submission the Chamber is calling for a 100% reduction in rates for all town centre regeneration and for protected structures respectively and urges that all regeneration in the towns should qualify, not just in the retail core, to assist in combatting urban decay in some towns and to stimulate works in others.

The planned spending on Recreation, Community Facilities and Amenities over the five years is €20m, with €30m planned for Transport and Drainage Infrastructure.