Two-bed Delvin home surrounded by essential local amenities

No. 3, Castle View Court, Delvin

2 Bedroom Town House For Sale

Asking Price €160,000

Located just off the N52, in the quaint village of Delvin is Castle View Court housing estate, in which No. 3, Castle View court has just come to the market this week.

This property would make an ideal family home or a perfect investment for first time buyers. The property would also suit individuals, who want a comfortable, work from home space that is close to all amenities.

The property is walking distance to the village of Delvin, meaning you are no more than a few minutes away from shops, schools, medical centre, hardware stores, chemists and take aways. The local bus stops are also walking distance away, with regular services from Delvin to Mullingar. Mullingar is a short 15 minute drive by car.

A crucial feature for No. 3 Castle Court is the oil fired central heating throughout the property and the private back garden, affording ample playing space for children or space to start your own kitchen garden.

The downstairs area of the property has a living room with an open fire. The kitchen/dining area is open plan, with a back door that opens out to the back garden.

Upstairs in No. 3, Castle View, Delvin houses the spacious hot press, the two bedrooms and a family bathroom comprising a three piece suite.

Contact Eddie King Auctioneers, Mullingar on 044 934 2707 today, to book your viewing slot.