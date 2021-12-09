Dowdall rues one that got away

Westmeath senior football champions St Loman’s, Mullingar suffered a two-point defeat in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship at MW Hire O’Moore Park last Sunday, where an early Portarlington blitz paved the way for victory.

The Laois champions advance to a Croke Park meeting with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday week after they survived a massive test by a resurgent St Loman’s side, which came from eight points down after 12 minutes to forge a point ahead by the 37th minute.

Alas, there was to be no fairytale fight back on this occasion as a tenacious and well balanced Portarlington side eked out victory with the final two scores of an absorbing contest.