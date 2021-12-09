Friday, December 10, 2021
Subscribe
Sign in

Dowdall rues one that got away

By Admin
Paddy Dowdall of St Loman’s gets in a tackle to dispossess Jake Foster of Portarlington during last Sunday’s Leinster Club Football quarter final in HW O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Westmeath senior football champions St Loman’s, Mullingar suffered a two-point defeat in the Leinster Club Senior Football Championship at MW Hire O’Moore Park last Sunday, where an early Portarlington blitz paved the way for victory.

The Laois champions advance to a Croke Park meeting with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday week after they survived a massive test by a resurgent St Loman’s side, which came from eight points down after 12 minutes to forge a point ahead by the 37th minute.

Alas, there was to be no fairytale fight back on this occasion as a tenacious and well balanced Portarlington side eked out victory with the final two scores of an absorbing contest.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleTwo-bed Delvin home surrounded by essential local amenities
Next articleElderly Mullingar residents without lights for months

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers