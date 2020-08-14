Stunning home at Ballinderry, Mullingar has much to offer

Homes at Ballinderry rarely come on the market and even less so, a home of this calibre. Those on the look out for an exceptional place to live will certainly be interested in this four-bedroom, two reception family home, set on a secluded site at Balliderry, Mullingar.

Located in a prime location, with beautifully maintained landscaped gardens, this home is close to the N4 motorway, within walking distance of Mullingar town centre and is presented to the open market with excellent décor throughout.

The accommodation consists of a carpeted entrance hall leading to the living room with carpet flooring and stove with brick surround. The impressively fitted kitchen/breakfast area is amply fitted with storage units, and patio doors to the rear garden. Off the kitchen is a utility room and guest WC with parquet flooring.

There is also a second living room with carpet flooring and open fireplace with marble surround. Dining room with timber flooring and brick surround open fireplace. The ground floor is completed by an office.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the four bedrooms, all with carpet flooring and three with built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The new home owner at ‘Casalina’, Ballinderry will gain for themselves a spacious family home which also boasts an equally well maintained exterior with iron gated entrance, tarmacadam and pebble stoned drive and a paved area to the rear. With mature hedging and shrubbery offering privacy and manicured lawns both to the front and rear with a garden shed.

Viewing is essential to appreciate all that that this fine property offers. Call Gary Corroon at Sherry FitzGerald, Mullingar on 087 794 4115 or click here to see for yourself the full extent of what’s on offer.