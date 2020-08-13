More pubs open in Mullingar this week

Iconic pubs in Mullingar, including The Bridge House, Austin Friar Street, Smiddy’s, Dominick Street and Canton Casey’s, Market Square, finally opened their doors this week after an incredible five months and locals were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit the popular drinking establishments (which now all serve food) once again.

Gerry Bawle opened the doors to Canton Casey’s on Monday at 5pm to 10pm and was extremely happy with the reaction from patrons.

“All the rest of the pubs were opening up so we decided that if we didn’t open up this week, we mightn’t open up until winter. If we waited, it wouldn’t be worth our while as the weather will change soon and the summer would be gone .”