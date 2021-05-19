Surrounded by nature, this hidden gem oozes luxury living

Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Detached Property

WOODHAVEN

Old Longford Road, Mullingar, N91 E5F1

Asking Price: €500,000

Country living in the town is the first thought that comes to mind when one sees this well established, very spacious detached four-bedroom family home on one acre, offering space, comfort and privacy with many extra luxury features.

Located on the Longford side of Mullingar town, just behind St. Finian’s College, this secluded property, that’s close to schools, shops, and all the usual amenities, would make an ideal family home or equally, a retreat for those who enjoy the outdoors, as there is ample outdoor space to enjoy pottering around in.

The accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with tiled flooring leading to the living room with solid timber flooring and a Stanley range stove. The kitchen is impressively fitted with large volumes of storage space, a kitchen island, tiled flooring and open plan with dining area. Double patio doors lead to the conservatory, which has a custom fitted home bar, tiled flooring and is plumbed for washer/ drier. The property has two bright and spacious ground floor bedrooms, both with solid timber floors and one with a wall inset stove and patio doors to the rear. A ground floor bathroom comes with a tiled floor, WC and wash handbasin.

The first floor consists of a landing giving access to a large storage closet with laminate timber flooring, the remaining two bedrooms – one with solid wood floors and the other with laminate floors. The main family bathroom comes with solid wood floor and a shower cubicle.

Outdoors, the one acre site has numerous nooks and crannies to be enjoyed, surrounded by mature shrubbery. There’s a garden trail, a pond, a very large patio area, a wishing well, beautifully landscaped gardens, ample parking space and a beautiful sun room to mention but a few luxuries.

This property has lots of features included in the sale, which include carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings and some appliances. The property is fully alarmed and has alarm sensors, is fitted with 14v solar panels, has mains water, a septic tank, extra insulation, electric security gate, has PVC double glazed windows and doors throughout.

This blissful home is also walking distance from the beautiful Lough Owel, and with the N4 and N52 motorways, the train / bus station and Mullingar town centre just minutes away, this fine property will make the ideal family home for the discerning purchaser.

Early viewing is highly recommended to appreciate what this property has to offer.

Contact Gary Corroon, SHERRY FITZGERALD DAVITT & DAVITT today to book your viewing time. Phone Gary on: +353 44 934 0000 or email:gcorroon@sfdd.ie .