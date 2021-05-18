Footballers League points end up in the bin

By Admin
Westmeath’s Ger Egan gets the ball away under pressure from Ronan Ryan of Meath during last Sunday’s Allianz National Football League Division 2 game in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

By Damien Maher

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney lamented a crucial call in the 50th minute of last Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 North League game against Meath which saw his side reduced to 14 men, at Pairc Tailteann.

Meath escaped a similar sanction for what seemed an obvious cynical foul and while Cooney’s men battled with every sinew for the 10-minute period when Sam Duncan was in the sin bin, fatigue became an issue in the final minutes and the home side outscored Westmeath by 0-7 to 0-2 in that period to win by a solitary point.

