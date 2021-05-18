Footballers League points end up in the bin

By Damien Maher

Westmeath manager Jack Cooney lamented a crucial call in the 50th minute of last Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 North League game against Meath which saw his side reduced to 14 men, at Pairc Tailteann.

Meath escaped a similar sanction for what seemed an obvious cynical foul and while Cooney’s men battled with every sinew for the 10-minute period when Sam Duncan was in the sin bin, fatigue became an issue in the final minutes and the home side outscored Westmeath by 0-7 to 0-2 in that period to win by a solitary point.