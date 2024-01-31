The Last Waltz: Kinnegad’s St Finian’s Parish Hall demolished after 70 years

It was early last week the heavy machinery of the Smith Demolition Company moved in on the grounds of the former St Finian’s Parish Hall and the highly efficient Limerick team had arrived, not to take on any county hurling team they might encounter, but to set about their task of carefully demolishing the building that had stood in place since it was first built in 1953.

It was a time of mixed emotions for many of the locals who remembered playing their part in the building of the Parish Hall, all done by local voluntary labour.

For more than fifty years the Hall was the focal point of the local community, it was the place for different organisations and clubs to hold their meetings and fundraising gatherings, many of the top Showbands and Ceilí Bands performed at the venue.

Many famous concerts were staged, the first being the hugely successful opera ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ on the official opening night, hosted by the Kinnegad Choral and Dramatic Society under the guidance of Fr Edward Crinnion PP, Kinnegad. The stage production created almost as big an impact as the opening of the new hall, in fact, with members of the cast from almost every local household. The official opening was performed by the Bishop of Meath, Dr John Kyne.