This Christmas, treat a loved one to a flying lesson!

Funfly Aerosports Flying Club is a flying club based in Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly, that provides members with safe and affordable sport aviation activities.

The Club is approved by the Irish Aviation Authority as a National Flight Training Organisation and Designated Training Organisation, which allows them to train their members to achieve the EASA PPL, the European Pilots Licence. Their activities include flight and ground-based training for the EASA Private Pilots Licence, aircraft and engine maintenance, and aircraft building courses. Members who hold pilot licences have cost-effective access to the club aircraft.

Funfly Aerosports Flying Club has developed a reputation as one of Ireland’s friendliest, inclusive flying clubs. They have club members from all walks of life, who are achieving a life ambition of learning to fly.

They have a top-class instructional team within their club membership that has more than 50,000 hours of flying experience in a wide range of aircraft types and environments. Their instructional team are passionate about teaching club members safely and efficiently. This experience ensures they give the best possible training tailored to the individual member’s needs. Effectively, they teach private pilots using the most current training methods employed in commercial pilot training operations, but at a fraction of the cost.

Click here to treat someone to the perfect present this year with a one-hour flight voucher from Funfly Aerosports Flying Club. Visit their website, www.funfly.ie, or call Mark 087 661 7115 for further information.