This country located home showcases character and charm

Five Bedroom, Three Bathroom Detached House

Old School House, Lacken, Multyfarnham

Asking Price €319,950

Oozing with character and charm, this five-bedroom former school house has come to the market in the last few days and is expected to attract immediate offers. Viewing is essential to appreciate all that this home offers.

The location of this country home, situated on half an acre and comes with a detached workshop is a major plus point for anyone looking for country living that is close to main amenities and main roads. The Old School House is situated just two miles from the scenic village of Multyfarnham with all necessary amenities including restaurants and pubs, St. Cremins NS and with options for nearby schools at Children of Lir and Rathganny Creche and Montessori. The property location is also on the school bus run to Mullingar.

This detached five bedroom property offers spacious, light filled interiors and deceptively large outdoor spaces. The interior accommodation consists of an entrance hall with carpet flooring. An archway leads to an inner hallway with carpet flooring. This inner hallway gives access to the living room which has hardwood floors and large windows from the original school building. The high ceiling, feature windows and solid fuel stove with a red-brick surround offers comfort and style as well as space. There is a fully shelved walk-in hot press downstairs in the hallway.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage units. Off the kitchen is a utility room with extra storage and is large enough to house a work from home office table and chair.

The downstairs hallway also gives access to the three ground floor bedrooms, two with carpet flooring, one with laminate and one with en-suite. The ground floor bathroom is a three-piece suite.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing, that gives access to the remaining two bedrooms, both with carpet flooring, built in wardrobes and one en-suite. The first floor also offers access to the attic, as well as a storage closet.

Special features to take into consideration when reviewing this property is the safe and secluded site, the history associated with the property (it is an old school house built in 1939), the location – it’s just two miles from Multyfarnham village and is located minutes’ walk from Leney Church. The oil fired central heating and solid fuel stove in the living room are a bonus as is the fact that you have access to main’s water, your own septic tank, well water (with water filter installed), the landscaped gardens, mature shrubbery, the outside workshop and detached garages and new PVC double glazed windows throughout. The property offers stunning views, ample parking and is just one mile to the N4 and fifteen minutes drive to Mullingar town. Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings, fixtures and fittings as well as the oven and hob.

Book your viewing slot today with Sherry Fitzgerald, Davitt & Davitt on 044 934 0000.

