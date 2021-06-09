Family home in much sought-after location with ample space front and back for family fun

164 Petitswood Manor

Mullingar, N91H6N6

Asking Price €239,950

Petitswood Manor is the address everyone wants to have in town and so early viewing is advisable for this property. You may want to give Sherry Fitzgerald a call right away (on 044 934 0000) to book your viewing slot.

Beautifully presented, three bed semi-detached family home with excellent décor throughout and finished to high specifications. The property has many extra features including a large landscaped garden to the rear with patio area, all situated in a prime location close to town centre and all amenities, including the Park Hotel, Aldi supermarket and schools and creches. It is located in a family estate in a quiet cul-de-sac, making it the perfect family home location.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall with laminate flooring leading to the living room with laminate floor and open fireplace with timber surround. Double doors lead to the impressively fitted kitchen/dining area with ample storage units, patio doors to the rear and tiled flooring. Off the kitchen is a utility room. The ground floor is completed by a guest WC.

The first floor consists of a landing giving access to the three bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and the master comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three-piece suite.

The rear of this beautiful home has a spacious patio area and an impressive landscaped garden with sectioned areas.

To the front of this property there is a cobble lock driveway, offering ample parking.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains, blinds, cooker/hob, dishwasher. fixtures and fittings and newly planted rear hedges.

Special features worth noting are that this C2 energy rated property has gas fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows and doors throughout and a finished patio area.