Top orthopaedic surgeon now offering outpatients clinic and surgery at Charter Medical Private Hospital in Mullingar

Those suffering hip and knee complaints can now be treated and avail of surgery in Mullingar from September 2022. Orthopaedic surgeon, Mr Mark Quinn, FRCS (Tr&Orth), will now provide a regular outpatients clinic and surgery from Charter Medical Private Hospital in Mullingar.

Mr Quinn will run an outpatient’s clinic every fortnight from Charter Medical Hospital where people can make appointments for a consultation. He will also be offering surgery from the hospital, saving travel to Dublin, Limerick or Galway.

Mr Quinn is a specialist in hip and knee surgery. He spent over 18 months in Australia focussing on innovative hip and knee surgery, with a particular focus on the use of robotics in knee replacements. He also specialises in a new technique to Ireland which is a minimally invasive anterior approach to hip replacement.

Mr Mark Quinn said, “I’m delighted to offer those suffering from hip and knee pain a solution in the local area. For years the Midlands has been underserved when it comes to specialist medical care and with the Charter Medical Hospital in Mullingar now offering increased services, it means that patients have the option to be treated locally. I’m delighted to be able to offer hip and knee care to patients in the midlands.

“I trained in new and innovative techniques for hip and knee surgery in Australia. These techniques typically reduce recovery time, leave patients with increased mobility and often result in less pain during recovery.”

Kathriona Screeney, CEO of the Charter Medical Hospital said, “We’re delighted to have Mark join the Charter Medical team. There is a big demand in the region for orthopaedic services and to have a surgeon of Mark’s calibre on the team is a great opportunity for the people of the midlands.”

About Mr Mark Quinn

After graduating from Trinity College with honours in 2005, he obtained the FRCS (Tr&Orth) in 2017. He is a fellowship trained hip and knee surgeon having spent 18 months in major hospitals in Australia, focusing on innovative hip and knee surgery.

His special interests are hip arthroplasty (hip replacement), particularly new innovations in the field, most notably Direct Anterior Hip Arthroplasty, as well as Hip Arthroscopy (inserting a camera into the hip joint) and Hip Revision (replacing worn out hip replacements) surgery.

His other area of specialisation is Knee Arthroplasty (knee replacement), in particular Robotic Knee Arthroplasty as well as the use of computer navigation in Knee Arthroplasty. He also performs Knee Revision surgery (replacement of a prosthetic knee) and soft tissue knee injuries including Anterior Cruciate Ligament reconstruction and Knee Arthroscopy /Meniscal (torn knee cartilage) Repair.