Turnkey property on 0.75 acres makes the perfect family home

Four bedroom, two bathroom bungalow

Barradrum, Streete

Co. Westmeath,

N91 W5C6

Asking Price €299,950

More and more people are thinking ahead and opting for bungalows as the perfect family home for the years ahead and this beautiful bungalow located north west of Mullingar is an excellent opportunity to acquire a perfectly maintained four-bedroom, two reception bungalow as your family home.

The property is presented to the open market in turnkey condition throughout and includes a number of ideal features that compliments any home. The mature gardens of approximately 0.75 acres, has a selection of mature trees and shrubberies, a tarmac driveway to the front offering ample car parking space, two side entrances and a stone wall along the front boundary with gated entrance.

The property is superbly located in the heart of Streete village ready for immediate occupation for the discerning purchaser. It is around 4km from the N4 motorway going through Streete village, for the exit to Rathowen Church.

Accommodation

The accommodation briefly comprises of a welcoming main entrance hallway, with stylish hot-press area, complete with timber flooring. The sitting room has two windows with a front aspect, timber flooring and a solid fuel fireplace.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has a dual aspect with fitted wall and floor units and tiled flooring. The dining area contains a solid fuel Stanley stove with a very useful back boiler. Off the dining area is a door to the utility room with fitted units. A door to the rear of the property gives access to the large garden and outdoor patio area.

The hallway gives access to four double bedrooms, all having built in wardrobes and the master having a newly fitted and tiled ensuite. The main family bathroom is newly fitted and tiled.

The Area

As you will note from our weekly notes, Streete is a busy village with plenty of activities for people of all ages to get involved in. Amenities in the area include Streete community centre for GAA, bowling for the elderly, GAA Scóre Irish music group, children’s playground, Boherquill Ramblers walking club, Rathowen primary school for Irish music.

Streete is approximately 11km to Coole village where there is an excellent Health Centre with doctors, dental and physiotherapy services. Edgeworthstown train station is approx 12km from the property for an excellent service to and from Dublin and around 16km away is Castlepollard, which offers a host of amenities including Tesco, local shops, two primary schools and a post primary school, Churches, coffee shops, beauty salons and all necessary amenities both social and essential to hand. The larger town of Mullingar is just over 20 km away. This beautiful bungalow is within easy access of many lakes and rivers for water sport and fishing enthusiasts, Tullynally Castle, gardens and forestry walks on your doorstep.

Included in the sale are light fittings, fridge, Zanussi washing machine, electric cooker, dryer, shutters, glass house, fixtures and fittings.

Special features to take note of if you are considering this property are the oil fired central heating, the solid fuel Stanley stove with a back boiler, triple glazed windows, excellent fibre broadband with connection in three bedrooms, mains water and septic tank, the mature gardens with mature trees and shrubberies, the tarmac driveway, the outside shed with concrete base (approx 20ft), part floored and insulated attic and the resprayed internal doors. The property is also on the school bus route to Mullingar and Granard.

Early viewing on this C2 energy rated home is highly recommended. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today, on 044 934 0000, to book your viewing slot.